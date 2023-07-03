trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630221
Alibaba Group cofounder Jack Ma's visit to Pakistan ignites speculation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Alibaba Group cofounder, Jack Ma, triggered speculation with his unexpected visit to Pakistan. Jack Ma’s visit to Pakistan was confirmed by former BOI chairman Muhammad Azfar Ahsan. The Chinese billionaire reached Lahore on June 29 and stayed there for 23 hours. During his visit, Jack Ma had no contact with government officials or the media.
