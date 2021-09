Along with Taliban, Pakistan also involved in the attack on Panjshir: NRF Leader Ahmad Massoud

While the Taliban is claiming occupation of the Panjshir Valley, Ahmed Massoud, the leader of the Resistance Force, has rejected it. Sharing an audio message on his Facebook page, Ahmed Masood said, the National Resistance Force (NRF) is still present in Panjshir and will continue to fight Taliban fighters.