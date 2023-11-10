trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686487
America and India to hold important meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
India-America Dialogue: America's Defense Minister and Foreign Minister have visited India. The 5th 2+2 talks are taking place today between the two countries. There will be a high level review meeting. Defense, security cooperation and technology issues will be discussed in this meeting. During this, there will be 2+2 talks between the two ministers. The world is keeping a close eye on this meeting between the two countries. Decision on Israel-Hamas war can also be taken from Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.
