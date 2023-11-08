trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685565
American President Joe Biden appeals to Benjamin Netanyahu

Nov 08, 2023
On the 33rd day of Israel-Hamas war, US President Joe Biden has appealed to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. He made this appeal during a phone conversation. In this appeal, Joe Biden has asked Netanyahu to stop the war for a while. Know in detail what Joe Biden said in this report.
