Ana Lilia Rivera, President Of The Mexican Senate, Ties 'Rakhi' On PM Modi's Hand At P20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
A heart-warming moment transpired during the P20 Summit in Delhi as Ana Lilia Rivera, the President of the Mexican Senate, tied a Rakhi on the PM Modi’s hand.
