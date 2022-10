Anti-NATO Mass protests erupt in France, Germany and parts of Europe | Zee English News

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

These are scenes of protests playing out in parts of Europe. Protests against NATO and European Union. France, Germany and many other countries out on the streets as they grapple with a cost-of-living crisis. A massive crowd of protesters marched through the center of Paris demanding that France radically changes its stance on NATO and the EU.