trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631767
NewsVideos
videoDetails

‘Any direct attack unacceptable…’ UK assures safety of Indian diplomats amid Khalistani threat

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Khalistanis have revealed their ugly fangs by threating Indian diplomats in several countries. Recently, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was set on fire by pro-Khalistanis. Radicals have also planned mass protest rally against India in Canada on July 8. Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary of the UK James Cleverly assured of the safety of Indian High Commission in London.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
play icon11:0
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:55
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
play icon1:56
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
play icon4:41
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
play icon11:0
Rajasthan Politics: Congress leader Sachin Pilot's statement – ​​will contest elections together in Rajasthan
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
play icon1:55
RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav predicts 300 seats to Opposition in 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
play icon1:28
Instagram Launches Threads, Mark Zuckerberg Takes Dig On Elon Musk
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
play icon1:56
Controversial ‘Gaddaar’ poster spotted outside NCP office in Delhi
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9
play icon4:41
Delhi Rain: Rain halts pace in Delhi-NCR, yellow alert issued for rain till July 9