videoDetails

Archaeologists unearth mummy over 1,000 years old in Peru

| Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

Peruvian archaeologists have discovered a mummy believed to be over 1,000 years old. Shockingly, the condition of the mummy which skin and hair still intact. The mummy was found at the archaeological complex of Cajamarquilla, near Lima's outskirts. The body is believed to be that of an adolescent.