Attack on Azerbaijan Embassy in Iran, People Shifted to Baku
Jan 30, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
There has been an attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran. People are shifted to Baku after the attack. Know what is the whole matter.
