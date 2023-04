videoDetails

Austria's Wiener Zeitung, 320-year-old newspaper ending daily print run

| Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

One of the world’s oldest newspapers still in print, Austria’s Wiener Zeitung, will primarily move online, after a decision Thursday by the country’s parliament. The development marks the final step in a years-long dispute between the Austrian government and the newspaper about the future of the state-owned daily.