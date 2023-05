videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Modi gave a big blow to China!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

The meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group started in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir from Monday and Pakistan was shocked. On the other hand, PM Modi, who reached Papua New Guinea, was warmly welcomed, due to which Pakistan is in shock.