Baat Pate Ki: Pakistani Muslims say if Modi is there then it is possible

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
The people of Pakistan are now openly saying that India has developed a lot under the leadership of PM Modi. The people of Pakistan have become fans of PM Modi.

