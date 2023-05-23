NewsVideos
videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi Greeted With 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' Chants

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Sydney painted in the colors of Modi Many people came to see and hear him. Today in Australia PM Modi said that he has fulfilled his 9 years old promise.

All Videos

CSK vs GT: 'Climax' of IPL 2023
1:13
CSK vs GT: 'Climax' of IPL 2023
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 23, 2023
4:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 23, 2023
TMC To Boycott Inauguration Of New Parliament Building
2:27
TMC To Boycott Inauguration Of New Parliament Building
Baat Pate Ki: Big relief to Imran Khan from the court
8:56
Baat Pate Ki: Big relief to Imran Khan from the court
Baat Pate Ki: Surgical strike again in Pakistan! Not terrorists, Bilawal will be the reason
9:30
Baat Pate Ki: Surgical strike again in Pakistan! Not terrorists, Bilawal will be the reason

Trending Videos

1:13
CSK vs GT: 'Climax' of IPL 2023
4:28
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 23, 2023
2:27
TMC To Boycott Inauguration Of New Parliament Building
8:56
Baat Pate Ki: Big relief to Imran Khan from the court
9:30
Baat Pate Ki: Surgical strike again in Pakistan! Not terrorists, Bilawal will be the reason
Narendra Modi,pm modi in sydney,PM Modi,PM Modi Sydney,modi in sydney,PM Modi Sydney visit,Modi,pm modi in australia,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi speech,PM Modi Australia visit,pm modi to visit australia,pm modi visit australia,pm modi latest speech,pm modi visits australia,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech,pm modi visit to australia,Modi in Australia,Modi Sydney visit,pm modi in papua new guinea,modi sydney visit 2023,PM Modi in Japan,