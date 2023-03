videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: Was there a preparation to kill Imran Khan in the court?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 10:02 PM IST

Once again questions are being raised regarding the security of Imran Khan. A pistol has been recovered from Imran's car outside the court. This pistol was recovered when Imran got down from the car and entered inside the court.