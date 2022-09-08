NewsVideos

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grooves with local dancers at Jaipur

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on India tour and today she reached Rajasthan's capital Jaipur. She received grand welcome at Jaipur airport in Rajasthani style and during this time Sheikh Hasina also danced in Rajasthani style.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
