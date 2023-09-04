trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657620
Biden Disappointed With China’s Xi On Not Attending The G20 Summit

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said that he was disappointed that Chinese President Xi Jinping was not attending the summit of G20 leaders in India, but added that he was going to "get to see him."
