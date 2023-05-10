NewsVideos
Big blow to Imran Khan from the High Court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 10, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was arrested by Pakistan Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday afternoon.
