Big relief to Imran Khan from Lahore Anti Terror Court, Imran Khan says, 'I will fight till last ball'

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 01:28 PM IST

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has got a big relief from the Lahore Anti-Terror Court. After bail in two cases, Imran Khan has given a big statement saying, 'I will fight till the last ball'. What is the meaning of this statement?