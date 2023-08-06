trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645211
Bomb attack on Donetsk

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Russia-Ukraine war is underway. Meanwhile, there has been a fierce bombardment in Donetsk, Ukraine, which has caught fire due to the arrival of a university. Know the current situation.

