Bomb Explosion in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 50 dead

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blast: There has been a massive bomb blast in Pakistan. About 50 people died in the blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area and more than 400 people were injured. Know what is the current situation in this report.

