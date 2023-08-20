trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651353
Breaking: Russia's Luna-25 Smashes Into Moon In Failure

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
A day after developing technical difficulties, Russia's Luna-25 probe has crashed on the Moon. The announcement was made by Russia's space corporation Roscosmos on August 20. The Luna-25 probe was the first Russian Moon mission in nearly 50 years.
Luna 25 Crash Landing: The dream of touching the moon remained incomplete, Chandrayaan will show the mission accomplished
Luna 25 Crash Landing: The dream of touching the moon remained incomplete, Chandrayaan will show the mission accomplished
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
Luna 25 Crashes: Russia's mission Moon failed, what did Russia say after Luna-25 crash, reason given? Chandrayaan
