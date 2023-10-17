trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2676435
Britain comes into action amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Israel's attacks on Hamas continue. Meanwhile, Sunak has given help to Palestine. Apart from this, Sunak has also discussed the matter with Turkey. British Prime Minister Sunak says that the war should not escalate at any cost.
