NewsVideos

British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. Her health was bad since this morning and the whole team of doctors was treating her continuously. Queen was not well for a long time. PM Modi expressed grief by tweeting on Queen's demise.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:35 AM IST
Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. Her health was bad since this morning and the whole team of doctors was treating her continuously. Queen was not well for a long time. PM Modi expressed grief by tweeting on Queen's demise.

All Videos

Ind vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli finishes at 122 not out
6:8
Ind vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli finishes at 122 not out
PM Modi saddened by Queen Elizabeth II demise
25:53
PM Modi saddened by Queen Elizabeth II demise
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
11:47
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
16:44
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
22:45
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field

Trending Videos

6:8
Ind vs Afghanistan: Virat Kohli finishes at 122 not out
25:53
PM Modi saddened by Queen Elizabeth II demise
11:47
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
16:44
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
22:45
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
Queen Elizabeth,Queen Elizabeth II,Queen Elizabeth health,queen elizabeth death,queen elizabeth news,The Queen,queen elizabeth dead,Queen,queen elizabeth health news,queen elizabeth died,did queen elizabeth die,Elizabeth II,queen elizabeth dies,rip queen elizabeth,queen elizabeth ii dies,rip queen elizabeth ii,queen dies,queen elizabeth latest news,queen elizabeth 2 health,queen elizabeth live updates,queen elizabeth passed away,Breaking News,