British Monarch Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at the age of 96. Her health was bad since this morning and the whole team of doctors was treating her continuously. Queen was not well for a long time. PM Modi expressed grief by tweeting on Queen's demise.

| Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 02:35 AM IST

