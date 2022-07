British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

British PM Boris Johnson has resigned from his post. Addressing the nation, Boris Johnson said that he would serve as the PM till the appointment of a new Prime Minister. He said that he is very proud of his achievements.

| Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

