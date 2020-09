China encroaches Nepal territory, illegally erects 9 building in Humla's Lapcha-Limi region

In recent times, the world has witnessed an escalation in China's territorial aggression on all sides of its border. China's expansionist designs continue to haunt all-weather ally Nepal too, as it has encroached on yet another part of the country. China has constructed nine buildings in a Nepal territory without the country's consent or permission.