China has started preparations for war near Taiwan

Angered by Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China has started preparations for war near Taiwan. Let me tell you, earlier China had threatened that if Nancy Pelosi went to visit Taiwan, China would shoot down her plane in the air.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 01:14 PM IST

