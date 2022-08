China launches multiple missiles around Taiwan

China has fully engaged in the siege of Taiwan and China's maneuvers are going on at 6 places. Meanwhile, no aircraft is allowed to enter this entire area. China is very angry with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 04:43 PM IST

