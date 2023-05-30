NewsVideos
videoDetails

China Sends Its First Civilian Astronaut To Space after the successful launch of Shenzhou-16 Mission

|Updated: May 30, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
China launched a new three-person crew for its orbiting space station. The motive behind the move is to put astronauts on the moon before the end of the decade. The Shenzhou 16 spacecraft has lifted off from the Jiuquan launch center.

All Videos

HM Shah, Manipur CM meet delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
1:34
HM Shah, Manipur CM meet delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
How far Sahil's interrogation reach in Delhi Murder Case?
5:37
How far Sahil's interrogation reach in Delhi Murder Case?
Sahil reveals Love Triangle during interrogation
1:53
Sahil reveals Love Triangle during interrogation
Delhi Murder Case: BJP MP Hansraj Hans arrives to meet Sakshi's family
2:23
Delhi Murder Case: BJP MP Hansraj Hans arrives to meet Sakshi's family
Delhi Murder Case: Mother's condition worsens after daughter's death
2:51
Delhi Murder Case: Mother's condition worsens after daughter's death

Trending Videos

1:34
HM Shah, Manipur CM meet delegations of several Civil Society Organisations in Imphal
5:37
How far Sahil's interrogation reach in Delhi Murder Case?
1:53
Sahil reveals Love Triangle during interrogation
2:23
Delhi Murder Case: BJP MP Hansraj Hans arrives to meet Sakshi's family
2:51
Delhi Murder Case: Mother's condition worsens after daughter's death
world news,