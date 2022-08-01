China Space Mission: Questions are being raised on China's uncontrollable rocket

Due to the negligence of China, many people's lives were in danger. It is being told that China had sent the Long March 5B rocket into space, its debris has come back to Earth. NASA says that China did not provide information related to this rocket, where it could fall on Earth.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 11:36 AM IST

Due to the negligence of China, many people's lives were in danger. It is being told that China had sent the Long March 5B rocket into space, its debris has come back to Earth. NASA says that China did not provide information related to this rocket, where it could fall on Earth.