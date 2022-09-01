China Vs Taiwan: Taiwan shoots at China’s drone for the first time

Tensions between China and Taiwan are increasing continuously. Taiwan opened fire on a Chinese drone for the first time. China is also surprised to see this stormy attitude of Taiwan. China's spy drone was spying on Taiwan. On which the soldiers of Taiwan opened fire.

| Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:07 PM IST

