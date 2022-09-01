NewsVideos

China Vs Taiwan: Taiwan shoots at China’s drone for the first time

Tensions between China and Taiwan are increasing continuously. Taiwan opened fire on a Chinese drone for the first time. China is also surprised to see this stormy attitude of Taiwan. China's spy drone was spying on Taiwan. On which the soldiers of Taiwan opened fire.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 05:07 PM IST
Tensions between China and Taiwan are increasing continuously. Taiwan opened fire on a Chinese drone for the first time. China is also surprised to see this stormy attitude of Taiwan. China's spy drone was spying on Taiwan. On which the soldiers of Taiwan opened fire.

All Videos

Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
8:59
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP

Trending Videos

8:59
Sonali Phogat Death Case: Family demands CBI inquiry in murder case
Twitter adopts Instagram’s close friend feature
2:3
BJP Vs AAP: BJP alleges Arvind Kejriwal misled the whole country
4:1
NIA announces Rs 25 lakh bounty on Dawood Ibrahim
4:23
Bihar Political drama: RJD leader Karthik Kumar breaks silence on his resignation, targets BJP
taiwan army fire on china drone,China Taiwan,Taiwan China,china taiwan news,china taiwan tension,china vs taiwan,china taiwan war,Taiwan,taiwan china news,taiwan china war,taiwan china tensions,china taiwan relations,China,taiwan china invasion,china taiwan conflict,us china taiwan,taiwan vs china,taiwan china conflict,china us taiwan,taiwan fires warning shots at chinese drone,taiwan china tension,China and Taiwan,taiwan fire shots at chinese drones,