Chinese army plans to increase recruitment

The Chinese army has made preparations to recruit more and more cadets by increasing the recruitment age. The process of recruitment in the Chinese army has started this month. In this, preference will be given to those youths who have studied subjects useful in modern warfare. It is clear that China is preparing itself for a future war and wants to increase the number of its troops.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 08:50 PM IST

