Chinese fighter jets seen in Taiwan airspace

US Parliament Speaker Nancy Pelosi has reached the capital Taipei for her visit to Taiwan. Taiwan's army is on high alert. Meanwhile, there is news that Chinese fighter jets have been seen in Taiwan's airspace.

| Updated: Aug 02, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

