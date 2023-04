videoDetails

Chinese rover finds traces of recent water activity on Mars, Know all about it

Updated: Apr 30, 2023

For the first time, China's Zhurong rover has found traces of recent water activity on Mars. It indicates that the Red Planet has a few areas where conditions are suitable for life to exist. According to scientists, the rover detected evidence of liquid water on sand dunes at low latitudes.