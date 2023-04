videoDetails

Chris Messina, inventor of hashtags, quits Twitter, blames Musk's mismanagement

| Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

Twitter's inventor of the hashtags, Chris Messina has quit the platform. He has claimed to leave the platform Elon Musk's mismanagement. Following the loss of his verification badge, said goodbye to the platform this weekend. Chris Messina proposed the concept of hashtags on Twitter.