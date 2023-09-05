trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658311
Comet Nishimura To Be Visible With Naked Eye In Once-a-decade Space Event

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Comet Nishimura can be viewed with the naked eye this month. The comet is being deemed as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Comet Nishimura, discovered just last August, will reach its closest approach to Earth on Sept 12. Comet Nishimura is traveling at an astonishing speed of 386,000 km per hour.
