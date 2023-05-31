NewsVideos
Congress' Rahul Gandhi arrives in San Francisco for 10-day US visit

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has arrived in San Francisco, US. Rahul Gandhi is on a 10-day visit to the country. He will visit three cities - San Francisco, Washington DC, and New York. During his visit, Rahul will meet with the Indian diaspora, venture capitalists, and tech executives.

