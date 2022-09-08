NewsVideos

Consensus reached in Corps Commander level meeting of India-China

The 16th round of meeting between India and China is going on. In this meeting of the Corps Commander level, an agreement has been reached between the two countries. After today's agreement, the armies of both the countries will disengage from Gogra-Hotspring.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
