Covid-19: No change in rules regarding travellers from China in Australia, PM Albanese confirms

| Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

Australia says no change to covid rules regarding travellers from China. PM said there is no change in the travel advice at this point in time but we are continuing to monitor the situation. Australia and China recently resumed diplomatic dialogue after relations between the countries hit a low point following criticism by Australia of China's handling of COVID-19.