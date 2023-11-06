trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684815
Creator Of ‘Fauda’ Avi Issacharoff Speaks On Israel-Hamas Conflict

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Israeli journalist and creator of the TV series ‘Fauda’, Avi Issacharoff on November 05 gave justification to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, saying it was the outcome of what happened in Israel on October 07.
