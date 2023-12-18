trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700061
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi after being poisoned

|Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 08:16 AM IST
Follow Us
Mumbai attack mastermind Dawood Ibrahim has been reported to have been poisoned. Due to this, Dawood is admitted in Karachi hospital. This news has not been officially confirmed yet. To know this news in detail, Watch this report.

All Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 18 December 2023
Play Icon12:45
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 18 December 2023
PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
Play Icon12:2
PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Play Icon0:42
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Play Icon0:51
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
Play Icon15:38
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage

Trending Videos

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 18 December 2023
play icon12:45
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 18 December 2023
PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
play icon12:2
PM Modi Inaugurates Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
play icon0:42
Nashik-Pune Highway: Horrific collision between truck and car in Maharashtra
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
play icon0:51
Maharashtra News: Eight killed in road accident in Otur
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
play icon15:38
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Exclusive Report: Janakpur celebrates Ram-Janaki's marriage
dawood ibrahim hospitalised,Dawood Ibrahim,dawood ibrahim latest news,dawood ibrahim poison news,mumbai attack 26/11,Mumbai attack mastermind,mumbai attack mastermind poisoned,mumbai attack mastermind dawood,mumbai attack mastermind dawood poisoned,mumbai attack mastermind dawood poisoned video,Mastermind,mastermind dawood ibrahim,mastermind dawood ibrahim poisoned,Mumbai news,Zee News,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest News,trending news,today news,latest,