Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq's capital Baghdad

Deadly clashes erupt in Iraq's capital Baghdad. The situation has reached to such an extent that the crowd has entered Rashtrapati Bhavan. So far more than 20 people have been killed in the firing of security forces. In fact, Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced his retirement from politics, after which a clash broke out between his supporters and Iran supporters.

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:11 PM IST
