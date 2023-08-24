trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653077
Death Of Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner Group Chief Reported Dead During Plane Crash, Russian Authorities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, which led an unsuccessful coup against Russian president Vladimir Putin has been reportedly killed in a plane crash, Russian civil aviation authority Rosaviatsia said. The Russian Civil Aviation Authority have said that Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers on the plane, the report claimed.
