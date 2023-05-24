NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: 144 hours..3 countries tour..Indian diplomacy to drive Pak-China together

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
PM Modi has been given the title of boss by the PM of Australia. There has been a ruckus in Pakistan for calling PM Modi the BOSS. So there Australia and India have come together to surround China.

All Videos

Deshhit: PM Modi's warning to China from across 7 seas! Plan made in Australia
6:51
Deshhit: PM Modi's warning to China from across 7 seas! Plan made in Australia
Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
0:41
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
3:52
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!

Trending Videos

6:51
Deshhit: PM Modi's warning to China from across 7 seas! Plan made in Australia
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Why will the new Parliament House be inaugurated on May 28 -TMC spokesperson
9:58
Taal Thok Ke: Their aim is only to make the photo of the Prime Minister look good – AAP spokesperson
0:41
PM Modi's three-nation tour ends
3:52
Parliament belongs to everyone, so why did you blow the bugle of 'Boycott'? Distance from inauguration is 2024 compulsion!
PM Modi Australia visit,pm modi visits australia,pm modi visit australia,pm modi is the boss,PM Narendra Modi,PM Modi Sydney visit,pm modi visit to australia,PM Modi speech,pm modi to visit australia,PM Modi Sydney,pm modi in papua new guinea,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech latest,pm narendra modi speech,Narendra Modi,Modi in Australia,pm modi australia,pm modi boss,pm modi boss pakistan angry,pakistan reaction on modi australia visit,