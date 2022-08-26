Deshhit: Dragon showing hypersonic fear to the super power!

Within 25 days, China has been shaken by three US attacks. China is furious after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit and the US is leaving no stone unturned to anger China. Now China has become so angry with America supporting Taiwan that it is even ready to go to war with America.

| Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

Within 25 days, China has been shaken by three US attacks. China is furious after Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit and the US is leaving no stone unturned to anger China. Now China has become so angry with America supporting Taiwan that it is even ready to go to war with America.