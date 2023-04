videoDetails

Deshhit: First LAC, now intrusion into the ocean.. India will give a befitting reply to China!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:29 AM IST

Not only Taiwan is on China's target, but the Indian Ocean is also there. China aims to build a very large navy. Let us tell you that by 2030, the target of the Indian Navy is to become a 200-ship navy.