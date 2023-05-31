NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Geeta Vani will echo in Pakistani Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
PM Modi's picture is going viral in Pakistan and Pakistani people are questioning Shahbaz government on this picture. Will Bhagavad Gita echo in Pakistani Parliament?

All Videos

Deshhit: Indian Flag confirmed in PoK in 2023!
5:58
Deshhit: Indian Flag confirmed in PoK in 2023!
Malaysia seizes PIA plane for non-payment of loan
2:48
Malaysia seizes PIA plane for non-payment of loan
An organization of America praised India, 10 major changes in 10 years
1:20
An organization of America praised India, 10 major changes in 10 years
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 31, 2023
3:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 31, 2023
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped himself by speaking on the safety of Muslims?
4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped himself by speaking on the safety of Muslims?

Trending Videos

5:58
Deshhit: Indian Flag confirmed in PoK in 2023!
2:48
Malaysia seizes PIA plane for non-payment of loan
1:20
An organization of America praised India, 10 major changes in 10 years
3:49
DNA: Non-Stop News: May 31, 2023
4:56
Deshhit: Rahul Gandhi trapped himself by speaking on the safety of Muslims?
new Parliament building,PM Modi,new parliament building reaction pakistan,pakistani reaction,Bhagavad Gita,Bhagwat Geeta,bhagwat geeta in pakistan,bhagwat geeta in hindi,bhagavad gita in hindi,pakistan reaction,pakistani reaction on bhagwad geeta,pakistan reaction on india,pakistani reaction on bhagwat geeta,geeta pakistan,bhagvad geeta study,what is bhagvad geeta,bhagvad geeta reaction,Bhagwad Geeta,pakistani on indian parliament,Bhagavad Geeta,Modi,