Deshhit: 'Imran' disappeared in Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Anchor Imran Riaz Khan, who supported Imran in Pakistan, has been kidnapped. Imran Riaz Khan has 4 million YouTube subscribers.

