NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Imran erased Jinnah's memories from Pakistan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Shahbaz's heart is crying tears of blood. When Imran Khan Niazi announced the agitation again from Wednesday, Army Chief Aseem Munir was shocked.

All Videos

Deshhit: 'Yogi' dominates all in UP
24:50
Deshhit: 'Yogi' dominates all in UP
Deshhit: Ultimatum of 72 hours.. Violence is about to flare up again in 'Pakistan'!
3:17
Deshhit: Ultimatum of 72 hours.. Violence is about to flare up again in 'Pakistan'!
IPL 2023: RCB win by 112 runs
5:3
IPL 2023: RCB win by 112 runs
Suspense ends, Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka -Sources
11:54
Suspense ends, Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka -Sources
Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar His Deputy: Sources
4:45
Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar His Deputy: Sources

Trending Videos

24:50
Deshhit: 'Yogi' dominates all in UP
3:17
Deshhit: Ultimatum of 72 hours.. Violence is about to flare up again in 'Pakistan'!
5:3
IPL 2023: RCB win by 112 runs
11:54
Suspense ends, Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka -Sources
4:45
Siddaramaiah To Be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar His Deputy: Sources
Pakistan,Pakistan news,Violence in Pakistan,Pakistan violence,pakistan violence news,Pakistan Army,Jinnah house,Pakistan Prime Minister,Imran Khan Pakistan,core commander house burnt,jinnah house lahore,Pakistan crisis,Pakistan protest,pakistan news live,pakistan punjab news,Pakistan unrest,pakistan under fire,Pakistan Imran Khan,corps commander house lahore,Pakistan latest news,imran khan protestors violence,former pakistan pm,