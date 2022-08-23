NewsVideos

Deshhit: Know from where Taiwan is planning to attack China

In this report, watch the location of Taiwan from where the attack on China is being planned. If Taiwan stands firmly in front of the PLA, which is among world's powerful armies, then they must have a strategic plan ready with them.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
