Deshhit: Mastermind of Poonch terror attack exposed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 25, 2023, 09:14 PM IST

The mastermind who is responsible for the Poonch attack has been revealed. Rafiq sitting in Pakistan's lap is safe only as long as he is in Pakistan. It was with the help of Rafiq that the terrorists had entered from across the border.